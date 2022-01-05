10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TDOC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $61.1K 289 1.7K SMFR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $70.0K 7.5K 1.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $42.4K 1.7K 857 SAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $55.00 $25.8K 257 457 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $75.00 $104.3K 1.6K 361 HIMS PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $12.50 $160.5K 909 247 DNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $108.8K 623 207 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $320.2K 1.8K 202 TXG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $145.00 $61.5K 1.8K 200 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $60.8K 527 80

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TDOC (NYSE:TDOC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.1K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1782 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMFR (NASDAQ:SMFR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 163 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 99 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 106 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 857 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on January 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 97 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 44 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 188 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.3K, with a price of $555.0 per contract. There were 1656 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DNA (NYSE:DNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 72 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 191 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.8K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 207 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 163 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $320.2K, with a price of $3200.0 per contract. There were 1893 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXG (NASDAQ:TXG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $1230.0 per contract. There were 1812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 380 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 527 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.