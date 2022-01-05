Bed Bath & Beyond Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $805,580 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $69,824.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $18.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bed Bath & Beyond's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bed Bath & Beyond's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $18.0 in the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $14.00 $352.1K 4.4K 2.0K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $15.50 $115.5K 680 1.5K BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $16.00 $61.2K 424 808 BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $14.50 $58.8K 151 331 BBBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $13.00 $56.8K 216 218

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,306,568, the price of BBBY is down -6.44% at $14.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Bed Bath & Beyond:

UBS has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Bed Bath & Beyond, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

