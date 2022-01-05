Target Whale Trades For January 05

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $188,560 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $430,431.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $240.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $230.00 $92.4K 167 70 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $81.4K 5 5 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $190.00 $70.0K 71 189 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $225.00 $60.4K 523 57 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $200.00 $39.2K 152 10

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 707,763, the price of TGT is up 0.49% at $235.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

