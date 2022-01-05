 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With NVIDIA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on NVIDIA.

Looking at options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $189,889 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $457,854.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $225.0 to $400.0 for NVIDIA over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NVIDIA options trades today is 4312.45 with a total volume of 26,453.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NVIDIA's big money trades within a strike price range of $225.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $310.00 $99.7K 12.9K 3.6K
NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $285.00 $94.0K 2.1K 372
NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $287.50 $82.3K 2.5K 675
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $300.00 $67.4K 4.4K 53
NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $272.50 $63.7K 286 45

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 8,248,286, the price of NVDA is down -0.86% at $290.39.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

What Does the Selling of Bonds Tell Us About Investor Sentiment?
Tesla And These 2 Chipmakers Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today
Nvidia Extends TuSimple Partnership For Autonomous Trucking; Showcases Omniverse Plans
AT&T, Nvidia Bond Over Cloud Gaming
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Nvidia Is Above Resistance And Is Looking For Volume To Push It Further
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com