Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) we detected 47 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 30 are puts, for a total amount of $1,324,240 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,322,308.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $250.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $432.0K 288 152 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $210.00 $193.6K 872 81 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $140.00 $178.2K 2.1K 6 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/14/22 $170.00 $109.0K 151 150 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $107.2K 2.4K 38

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,730,742, the price of CRWD is down -6.69% at $185.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $224

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $255

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

