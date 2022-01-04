Looking At Unity Software's Recent Whale Trades

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,028,490 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,070,200.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $190.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $202.1K 2.7K 931 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $202.0K 108 34 U PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $178.7K 994 585 U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $140.00 $150.5K 1.6K 2.0K U PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $120.00 $135.0K 2.8K 514

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,041,316, the price of U is down -8.71% at $126.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $185

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

