Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 12:14pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,520, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $660,322..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $90.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oracle options trades today is 4229.71 with a total volume of 3,486.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oracle's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $80.00 $120.2K 640 4
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $117.0K 667 0
ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $90.00 $101.2K 667 178
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $90.00 $69.3K 4.4K 435
ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $56.1K 19.1K 316

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 4,909,206, the price of ORCL is up 0.92% at $88.71.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

