 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Domino's Pizza Whale Trades For January 04
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:07am   Comments
Share:
Domino's Pizza Whale Trades For January 04

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DPZ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Domino's Pizza.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 92% bullish and 7%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $35,000, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,752,602..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $520.0 for Domino's Pizza over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Domino's Pizza's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Domino's Pizza's whale activity within a strike price range from $480.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

Domino's Pizza Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $347.5K 1.5K 200
DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $344.5K 1.5K 200
DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $204.6K 1.5K 17
DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $178.9K 1.5K 125
DPZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $480.00 $172.0K 1.5K 65

Where Is Domino's Pizza Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 77,111, the price of DPZ is down -2.11% at $541.54.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (DPZ)

Inflation Comes For Little Caesars' $5 Hot-N-Ready Pizza: Here's Why The Price Hike Is Notable
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Domino's Pizza
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Domino's Pizza: Debt Overview
Expert Ratings For Domino's Pizza
Barclays Downgrades Domino's Pizza To Underweight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com