This Is What Whales Are Betting On JPMorgan Chase

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $64,350, and 16, calls, for a total amount of $767,565..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $175.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1907.44 with a total volume of 14,586.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $117.0K 3.6K 12 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $167.50 $90.2K 667 628 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $155.00 $65.0K 1.3K 328 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $165.00 $64.3K 614 260 JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $165.00 $62.1K 3.9K 2.5K

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,446,314, the price of JPM is up 3.16% at $166.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Peer Perform with a price target of $185

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

