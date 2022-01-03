 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $58,360, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $356,449.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $60.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 1947.25 with a total volume of 4,981.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.50 $109.3K 163 29
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $48.7K 4.8K 275
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $50.00 $42.1K 2.0K 2.6K
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/14/22 $50.00 $37.3K 502 421
XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $31.1K 4.6K 49

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,312,735, the price of XPEV is down -0.33% at $50.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (XPEV)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise On First Trading Day Of 2022
5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022
This Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese Automaker Sold More EVs Than Xpeng, Li Auto, Nio Combined In 2021
Nio Executive Moves Over To Another Chinese EV Startup As CEO
Volkswagen Misses 2021 ID. Target In China, Beats Nio Deliveries In December But Falls Short Of These Startups
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com