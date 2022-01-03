10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/07/22 $1200.00 $26.7K 11.6K 74.5K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $22.00 $31.0K 11.8K 43.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $3400.00 $37.3K 2.2K 18.3K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $123.00 $27.3K 3.1K 6.2K XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $50.00 $42.1K 2.0K 2.6K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $100.00 $46.9K 1.2K 1.5K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $30.00 $49.4K 51.1K 1.0K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $22.50 $29.2K 23.8K 1.0K CCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $22.50 $25.6K 2.4K 970 DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $70.0K 7.7K 577

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $1910.0 per contract. There were 11695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74593 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1034 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 11864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $3400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $3736.0 per contract. There were 2286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $209.0 per contract. There were 3141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 299 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 2099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 7, 2022. This event was a transfer of 232 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 1291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1511 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.4K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 51126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1091 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 74 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 23875 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 193 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $259.0 per contract. There were 2487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKS (NYSE:DKS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 7785 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.