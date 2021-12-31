 Skip to main content

Looking At Beyond Meat's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $97,150 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,052,707.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $120.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Beyond Meat options trades today is 2455.43 with a total volume of 5,779.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Beyond Meat's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $336.0K 464 314
BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $158.0K 464 74
BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $128.6K 464 174
BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $63.00 $65.3K 36 1.2K
BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/07/22 $40.00 $63.0K 464 98

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 963,714, the price of BYND is down -2.18% at $65.92.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

  • Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $64

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

