FuboTV Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FuboTV.

Looking at options history for FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,038,201 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $158,650.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $20.0 for FuboTV over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for FuboTV options trades today is 2357.0 with a total volume of 12,128.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for FuboTV's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

FuboTV Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $20.00 $296.6K 1.1K 793 FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $20.00 $262.6K 50 791 FUBO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $20.00 $133.2K 50 1.1K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $15.00 $130.0K 2.7K 1.0K FUBO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/14/22 $20.00 $90.5K 50 2.3K

Where Is FuboTV Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,400,002, the price of FUBO is down -2.29% at $15.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On FuboTV:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $28

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FuboTV, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.