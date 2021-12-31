What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Digital Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,920, and 15, calls, for a total amount of $763,869..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $100.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Digital Holdings options trades today is 1230.22 with a total volume of 5,078.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Digital Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $33.00 $87.4K 243 101 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $33.00 $82.0K 243 202 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $80.4K 2.5K 348 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $50.00 $80.0K 2.5K 548 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $71.5K 1.1K 0

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,448,080, the price of MARA is down -0.65% at $34.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 74 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.