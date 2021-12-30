10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $50.00 $28.2K 39.2K 3.7K SE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $81.4K 1.6K 621 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $28.3K 3.5K 482 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $237.4K 1.3K 370 ROKU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $260.00 $31.3K 4.5K 304 MTCH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $26.2K 107 168 FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $310.00 $51.4K 269 166 VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $27.50 $45.9K 5.5K 163 ATVI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $70.00 $75.4K 1.6K 154 ASTS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $15.00 $36.5K 16 150

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 816 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 70 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 39273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE (NYSE:SE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.4K, with a price of $1238.0 per contract. There were 1624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX (NYSE:RBLX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 386 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2830.0 per contract. There were 3560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS (NYSE:DIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 386 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.4K, with a price of $5940.0 per contract. There were 1328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $522.0 per contract. There were 4506 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTCH (NASDAQ:MTCH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 750 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FB (NASDAQ:FB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 197 day(s) on July 15, 2022. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.4K, with a price of $1775.0 per contract. There were 269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 166 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.9K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 5517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 163 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 141 day(s) on May 20, 2022. Parties traded 148 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 141 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $731.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

