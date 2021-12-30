Riot Blockchain Whale Trades For December 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Riot Blockchain.

Looking at options history for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $267,540 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $253,241.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for Riot Blockchain over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Riot Blockchain options trades today is 1903.38 with a total volume of 8,629.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Riot Blockchain's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Riot Blockchain Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $115.9K 1.3K 50 RIOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $45.00 $85.4K 43 40 RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $37.00 $66.2K 391 86 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $23.00 $45.5K 421 467 RIOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $20.00 $40.5K 3.2K 500

Where Is Riot Blockchain Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,170,043, the price of RIOT is up 3.39% at $23.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Riot Blockchain:

Roth Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Riot Blockchain, which currently sits at a price target of $46.

Roth Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $55

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.