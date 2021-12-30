What Are Whales Doing With Robinhood Markets

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $227,310 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $286,212.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $80.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Robinhood Markets options trades today is 2607.2 with a total volume of 3,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Robinhood Markets's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $71.9K 6.5K 551 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $80.00 $63.6K 42 10 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $13.00 $50.3K 57 119 HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $18.00 $44.5K 228 100 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $42.0K 5.8K 111

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,337,944, the price of HOOD is up 6.66% at $18.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Robinhood Markets:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

