Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FIS

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Fidelity National Info.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,440, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $3,540,174..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $125.0 for Fidelity National Info over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fidelity National Info's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fidelity National Info's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Fidelity National Info Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $1.0M 1.2K 10.3K FIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $996.9K 1.2K 9.9K FIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $576.9K 5.5K 2.5K FIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $235.5K 18.3K 15.7K FIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $125.00 $231.4K 1.2K 1.9K

Where Is Fidelity National Info Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 614,160, the price of FIS is up 1.08% at $110.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

