Estee Lauder Cos Whale Trades For December 30

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Estee Lauder Cos.

Looking at options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $232,020 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,113,051.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $400.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Estee Lauder Cos options trades today is 350.6 with a total volume of 1,243.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Estee Lauder Cos's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Volume And

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $370.00 $472.5K 18 150 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $370.00 $155.5K 18 202 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $400.00 $117.2K 118 26 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $370.00 $108.5K 18 274 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $370.00 $105.4K 18 239

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 54,725, the price of EL is up 0.19% at $370.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

