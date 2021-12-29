Looking At Salesforce.com's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.com.

Looking at options history for Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,446 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $924,536.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $290.0 for Salesforce.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce.com options trades today is 1086.4 with a total volume of 941.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce.com Option Volume And Open Intere

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $267.9K 119 53 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $113.8K 140 24 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $220.00 $107.2K 2.6K 32 CRM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/04/22 $235.00 $67.8K 45 260 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $54.0K 3.0K 52

Where Is Salesforce.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,384,615, the price of CRM is down -0.33% at $254.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce.com:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $315.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce.com, which currently sits at a price target of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

