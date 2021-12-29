Check Out What Whales Are Doing With XPEV

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $54,500, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $526,101..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $55.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $195.0K 12.5K 54 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $82.0K 48 40 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $79.8K 2.1K 47 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/31/21 $50.00 $54.5K 714 102 XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $36.3K 7.5K 90

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,744,527, the price of XPEV is down -2.09% at $44.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

