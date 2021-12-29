Johnson & Johnson Whale Trades Spotted

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) summing a total amount of $451,480.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,980.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $190.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Johnson & Johnson options trades today is 7713.25 with a total volume of 4,325.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Johnson & Johnson's big money trades within a strike price range of $165.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $170.00 $198.4K 16.9K 958 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $190.00 $67.5K 106 35 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $59.5K 11.2K 0 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $48.4K 2.5K 303 JNJ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $175.00 $47.5K 2.5K 303

Where Is Johnson & Johnson Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,044,997, the price of JNJ is up 0.38% at $171.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $161

