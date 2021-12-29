 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
This Is What Whales Are Betting On UnitedHealth Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,924 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $511,502.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $680.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 506.9 with a total volume of 209.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $340.0 to $680.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option

Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $450.00 $241.0K 50 0
UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $680.00 $94.0K 5 100
UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $77.1K 893 47
UNH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $450.00 $44.8K 344 5
UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $400.00 $41.9K 1.1K 20

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 385,608, the price of UNH is up 0.04% at $503.16.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $520.
  • UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $452.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $550.
  • BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $500.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $535

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

