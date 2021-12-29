What Are Whales Doing With Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,590 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $597,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.