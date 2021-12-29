 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Costco Wholesale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 12:06pm
What Are Whales Doing With Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $91,590 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $597,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Costco Wholesale's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Costco Wholesale's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

v>

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $290.00 $277.0K 154 0
COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $66.2K 426 32
COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $560.00 $64.0K 426 2
COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $595.00 $50.6K 0 12
COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $49.8K 4.3K 36

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 780,612, the price of COST is up 0.37% at $566.71.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $610.
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $600.
  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $600.
  • R5 Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $561
  • Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

