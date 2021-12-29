Looking At Matterport's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Matterport.

Looking at options history for Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $585,781 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $175,800.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for Matterport over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Matterport options trades today is 1592.25 with a total volume of 7,012.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Matterport's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Matterport Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $175.0K 706 252 MTTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $108.4K 706 930 MTTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $86.2K 706 553 MTTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $69.3K 3.7K 361 MTTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $58.0K 1.1K 111

Where Is Matterport Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,411,204, the price of MTTR is down -3.9% at $21.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Matterport:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Matterport, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

