Pfizer Whale Trades For December 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $218,000 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $423,330.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $125.0K 460 0 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $119.9K 7.3K 100 PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $50.00 $93.0K 16.9K 1.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $60.00 $89.4K 16.2K 201 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $41.5K 22.2K 50

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,718,265, the price of PFE is down -1.17% at $57.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $51

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

