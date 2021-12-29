 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Alibaba Group Holding
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 10:03am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Group Holding.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $2,090,961 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $375,130.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $230.0 for Alibaba Group Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Group Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Group Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $230.00 $301.6K 561 26
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $170.00 $298.0K 16.4K 10
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $274.7K 7.0K 353
BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $160.00 $236.7K 7.0K 50
BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $220.0K 7.0K 294

Where Is Alibaba Group Holding Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,646,543, the price of BABA is down -2.12% at $112.37.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Group Holding:

  • Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

