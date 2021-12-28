 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades For December 28
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades For December 28

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications.

Looking at options history for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $671,656 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $851,898.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $360.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zoom Video Communications's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zoom Video Communications's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
ZM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $459.0K 450 301
ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $96.0K 3.0K 318
ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $180.00 $87.0K 1.6K 12
ZM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $260.00 $79.0K 0 26
ZM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $320.00 $78.3K 2.6K 6

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,401,861, the price of ZM is down -1.88% at $183.91.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

  • Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $200.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $200
  • Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $207

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Phunware Solutions now Available Through Amazon and Epic MarketPlaces
Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum
Cathie Wood Sells Another $61.6M In Tesla, Continues Profit Booking
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades Spotted
Reported Omicron-Induced Surge in Stay-at-Home Stocks May Have Helped Propel Digital Health Investments Past $14 Billion
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades For December 20
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com