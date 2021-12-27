Looking At Broadcom's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $834,527 and 37, calls, for a total amount of $3,578,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $760.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $400.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $560.00 $344.4K 203 95 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $600.00 $324.4K 233 79 AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $640.00 $294.2K 26 100 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $680.00 $251.5K 66 63 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $500.00 $206.5K 305 10

Where Is Broadcom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 899,787, the price of AVGO is up 1.12% at $672.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom:

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $710.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $620.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $723.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

