 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Coinbase Global

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Coinbase Global.

Looking at options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $2,270,022 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,507,506.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $460.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 949.09 with a total volume of 31,000.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $290.00 $710.0K 180 100
COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $360.00 $344.4K 22 40
COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $395.00 $278.4K 211 24
COIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $395.00 $174.4K 211 39
COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/07/22 $200.00 $155.5K 29 25

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,516,495, the price of COIN is up 4.6% at $280.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (COIN)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Disney, NVDIA, Coinbase, Hubspot, JD.com And More
Is Coinbase The 'Most Obvious Play In The Stock Market Right Now'?
Stephanie Link On Coinbase: 'It Hasn't Performed Well, But I Still Like It A Lot.' Here Are Her Reasons Why
Lawsuit Alleges Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong 'Stole Ideas' From Blockchain Startup
Cathie Wood Loaded Up On These 2 Cryptocurrency-Related Stocks On Tuesday
Chart Wars: Why Coinbase, Robinhood Stock May Reverse Course As Bitcoin Breaks Bullishly
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com