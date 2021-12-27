 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With F
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:11pm   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With F

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with F, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Ford Motor.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 69%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $356,124, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,010,742.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $28.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Ford Motor options trades today is 34532.42 with a total volume of 48,219.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Ford Motor's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $28.0 over the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
F CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $168.0K 10.9K 1.0K
F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $108.7K 103.1K 513
F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/28/22 $28.00 $98.5K 695 135
F CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $15.00 $95.9K 19.6K 181
F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $18.50 $87.0K 1.6K 7.0K

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 32,487,095, the price of F is up 2.84% at $20.82.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

