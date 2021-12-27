 Skip to main content

Looking At Microsoft's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 11:47am   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,200 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,219,844.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $435.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $435.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $342.50 $148.6K 3.7K 4.9K
MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $380.00 $140.3K 1.2K 60
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $136.0K 1.2K 10
MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $435.00 $107.9K 5.7K 52
MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $250.00 $91.3K 3.3K 12

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,348,945, the price of MSFT is up 1.77% at $340.61.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

  • SMBC Nikko downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $410

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

