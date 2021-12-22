 Skip to main content

What Are Whales Doing With Mastercard
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $130,575, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $337,404.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $295.0 to $365.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale activity within a strike price range from $295.0 to $365.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $325.00 $89.1K 158 35
MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/18/22 $330.00 $69.8K 17 20
MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $365.00 $52.2K 2.0K 161
MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $340.00 $46.8K 265 31
MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $300.00 $40.1K 26 7

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,605,963, the price of MA is up 1.99% at $357.74.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard:

  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

