10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $60.00 $36.5K 19.5K 38.5K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $250.00 $49.3K 2.2K 11.1K SMFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $5.00 $27.5K 675 2.1K CRIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $7.50 $42.4K 11.0K 1.1K BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $250.00 $29.0K 469 684 DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $450.00 $192.0K 287 600 CVS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $110.00 $585.0K 118 600 GDRX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $73.0K 262 376 NVAX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $31.2K 1.1K 361 ABT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.00 $29.3K 621 264

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 19590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38537 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 2221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMFR (NASDAQ:SMFR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 177 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 675 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRIS (NASDAQ:CRIS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on February 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 943 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 11064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. Parties traded 342 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 287 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $585.0K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 118 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GDRX (NASDAQ:GDRX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 376 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1040.0 per contract. There were 1128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 361 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $1465.0 per contract. There were 621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

