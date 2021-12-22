10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $175.00 $33.9K 79.6K 237.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $300.00 $33.2K 16.8K 86.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $330.00 $35.6K 7.7K 5.3K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $135.00 $85.0K 3.4K 1.4K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/07/22 $145.00 $65.5K 466 1.3K HIMX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $45.3K 885 596 ASAN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $30.0K 1.3K 408 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $210.00 $31.5K 10.5K 339 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $180.00 $108.3K 440 188 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $195.00 $30.1K 2.4K 117

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 414 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 79624 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 237904 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 16849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 31, 2021. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $476.0 per contract. There were 7790 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.0K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 3466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on January 7, 2022. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.5K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 466 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 394 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 596 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASAN (NYSE:ASAN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 10534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 339 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 72 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.3K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 440 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $1005.0 per contract. There were 2436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 117 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

