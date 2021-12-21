What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $135,302 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $596,716.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 15636.45 with a total volume of 38,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $298.3K 1.5K 273 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $58.00 $66.7K 2.5K 4.2K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $55.9K 25.3K 1.5K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $57.00 $53.4K 4.7K 4.5K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $55.00 $40.8K 28.0K 448

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,892,281, the price of PFE is down -5.69% at $57.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $60

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $51

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60

SVB Leerink has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

