Looking At PayPal Holdings's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,954, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $736,119.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $240.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 6072.86 with a total volume of 3,848.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $407.2K 6.9K 557
PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $91.0K 6.9K 1.0K
PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $200.00 $87.5K 747 80
PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $74.6K 6.9K 922
PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $175.00 $56.1K 1.1K 54

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 1,032,653, the price of PYPL is up 0.94% at $184.4.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $225.
  • Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOA

