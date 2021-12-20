Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades For December 20

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Zoom Video Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $108,122, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $536,233.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $360.0 for Zoom Video Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zoom Video Communications options trades today is 1132.1 with a total volume of 25,480.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zoom Video Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $180.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Zoom Video Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/31/21 $230.00 $97.8K 428 9 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $205.00 $80.5K 1.0K 2.8K ZM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $76.7K 3.2K 95 ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $205.00 $63.2K 1.0K 2.1K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/23/21 $215.00 $52.6K 3.0K 916

Where Is Zoom Video Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,079,283, the price of ZM is up 0.56% at $200.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Zoom Video Communications:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $207

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Zoom Video Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

