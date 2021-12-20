 Skip to main content

UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 10:46am   Comments
UnitedHealth Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group.

Looking at options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $246,755 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $122,890.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $500.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $420.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $420.00 $60.0K 3.3K 0
UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $440.00 $37.4K 1.3K 14
UNH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $490.00 $35.3K 63 12
UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $500.00 $35.1K 72 20
UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $490.00 $34.8K 63 23

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 651,464, the price of UNH is down -2.28% at $476.03.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $550.
  • BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $500.
  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $526.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $535
  • Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $520.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

