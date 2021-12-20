Looking At General Motors's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $160,518 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $450,309.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $134.0K 669 100 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $60.00 $121.7K 13.0K 643 GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $61.2K 5.5K 36 GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $60.00 $47.5K 45.6K 520 GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $43.5K 14.3K 491

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,587,537, the price of GM is down -2.61% at $53.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On General Motors:

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

