This Is What Whales Are Betting On Adobe

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $160,515 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $377,699.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $880.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $480.0 to $880.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $570.00 $69.1K 1.4K 349 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $570.00 $60.4K 1.4K 519 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $560.00 $56.0K 38 10 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $530.00 $45.3K 48 5 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/18/22 $545.00 $34.8K 21 34

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 509,315, the price of ADBE is down -1.23% at $549.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $640.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $611.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $665.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $652.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $650.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

