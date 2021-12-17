 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MU
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MU

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $406,365, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $743,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $120.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 6017.44 with a total volume of 2,282.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $82.50 $189.4K 797 7
MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $151.7K 878 50
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $77.50 $114.6K 14.5K 200
MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $80.00 $91.1K 3.1K 124
MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/23/21 $82.00 $90.3K 305 100

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,265,512.00, the price of MU is down -0.96% at $81.9.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

  • Mizuho upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95
  • UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

