What Are Whales Doing With Carvana

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $860,062 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $178,587.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $350.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Carvana's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Carvana's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

Carvana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/14/22 $200.00 $185.6K 14 0 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $220.00 $140.0K 948 7 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $200.00 $80.3K 25.8K 3 CVNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/23/21 $205.00 $76.6K 109 4 CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $220.00 $67.5K 387 35

Where Is Carvana Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 955,245.00, the price of CVNA is down -1.45% at $201.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

