This Is What Whales Are Betting On Penn National Gaming
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Penn National Gaming.

Looking at options history for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $927,568 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $127,972.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $145.0 for Penn National Gaming over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Penn National Gaming's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Penn National Gaming's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Penn National Gaming Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $187.6K 291 121
PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $187.4K 291 81
PENN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $182.5K 291 41
PENN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $77.2K 332 13
PENN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $57.1K 5 39

Where Is Penn National Gaming Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,568,202.00, the price of PENN is down -4.6% at $44.36.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

