This Is What Whales Are Betting On Datadog

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35.71% bullish and 64.29%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $95,000.00, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $668,258.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $190.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $120.00 $171.0K 1.8K 30 DDOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/23/21 $170.00 $95.0K 63 200 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $105.00 $65.9K 2.6K 10 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/18/22 $170.00 $55.5K 228 25 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $150.00 $44.0K 325 24

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,225,880.00, the price of DDOG is down -1.11% at $172.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

RBC Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $235.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

