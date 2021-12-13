This Is What Whales Are Betting On UiPath

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on UiPath (NYSE:PATH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PATH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for UiPath.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60.0% bullish and 40.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,018,594.00, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,000.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $65.0 for UiPath over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UiPath's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UiPath's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $278.3K 3.5K 499 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $255.7K 4.7K 1.3K PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $144.4K 4.7K 708 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $82.7K 4.7K 290 PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $80.3K 3.5K 641

Where Is UiPath Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,158,945.00, the price of PATH is down -1.86% at $43.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On UiPath:

Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $74.0

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $61.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $69.0.

Berenberg upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

