What Are Whales Doing With Costco Wholesale

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22.73% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77.27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $218,110.00 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,154,101.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $600.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Costco Wholesale options trades today is 469.32 with a total volume of 1,765.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Costco Wholesale's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

Costco Wholesale Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $490.00 $174.6K 514 27 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $440.00 $126.1K 666 11 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $400.00 $125.5K 833 10 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $555.00 $123.0K 1.0K 462 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $94.7K 69 5

Where Is Costco Wholesale Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,903,009.00, the price of COST is down -0.53% at $555.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $570.0.

R5 Capital downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $561.0

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $600.0.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $600.0.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $580.0.

