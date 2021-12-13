 Skip to main content

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With T
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 15.79% bullish and 84.21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,708,873.00, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $977,001.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $18.0 to $40.0 for AT&T over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
T CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $23.00 $302.1K 34.1K 2.8K
T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $280.0K 53.8K 2.0K
T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 1.2K 250
T PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 1.2K 150
T PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $225.7K 5.9K 150

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 34,428,119.00, the price of T is down -1.75% at $22.44.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On AT&T:

  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AT&T, which currently sits at a price target of $29.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

