This Is What Whales Are Betting On Boeing
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 1:27pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31.25% bullish and 68.75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,272,557, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $769,705.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125 to $320 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $125 to $320 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $300.00 $1.2M 2.4K 250
BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $240.00 $697.0K 2.2K 279
BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $410.0K 575 100
BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $190.00 $79.6K 8.8K 459
BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $310.00 $74.6K 845 601

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,472,984.00, the price of BA is down -4.26% at $196.32.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

  • Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $272
  • JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $275

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

