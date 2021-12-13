 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Are Whales Doing With Alphabet
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
What Are Whales Doing With Alphabet

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOOGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Alphabet.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60.0% bullish and 40.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $386,652.00, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $502,030.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2290.0 to $3070.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 267.8 with a total volume of 492.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $2290.0 to $3070.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $2960.00 $236.6K 241 107
GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $2920.00 $176.6K 98 14
GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $3000.00 $168.0K 66 40
GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/23/21 $2290.00 $65.6K 6 1
GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $2800.00 $49.4K 46 1

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 37,942.00, the price of GOOGL is down -0.38% at $2948.65.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (GOOGL)

This Company Has Taken its Blockchain Activities off the Grid, Making Power Available to Those Who Need it Most
EXCLUSIVE: Is Weedmaps The Amazon Of Cannabis?
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
5 Things You Might Not Know About Devin Nunes, CEO Of Trump Media & Technology Group
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Barclays Sees Apple Vulnerable To TAC Pressure From Google
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com